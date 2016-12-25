Good news helped make season brighter

There were more good-news items in The Eagle this past week. Spirit AeroSystems pulled a $20 million construction permit to accommodate “current and future growth opportunities.” The Kansas Food Bank received a $10,000 donation from the Union Pacific Foundation that will “help put missing meals on the table of many hungry neighbors.” The Guadalupe Clinic and the Lord’s Diner received gold coins from an anonymous donor. Wichita police officers gave out $50 gift cards instead of traffic citations to some lucky motorists. Adams Elementary School and its Ladies & Gentlemen’s Club are helping students learn about manners, professional dress, hygiene and interview skills. Such good news and good works helped make the season brighter. – Phillip Brownlee
