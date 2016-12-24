Generous and wonderful Christmas gift

What a generous and wonderful gift that Mark Holden, the general counsel at Koch Industries, and his wife, Louise, gave Julie Dombo earlier this week. Holden had heard Dombo speak about being shot during a robbery last year and losing both her hands and feet. He also learned that her insurance company refused to pay for electronic hands that would enable her to perform many common functions and regain some independence. The Holdens purchased the hands and delivered them as a gift to Dombo. “Merry Christmas,” Holden told Dombo. Merry, indeed. – Phillip Brownlee
