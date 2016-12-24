No room in the inn for homeless moms, kids

Two Eagle articles this week highlighted how some in our community struggle to find shelter – and the importance of supporting programs that help those in need. One article profiled two moms who have had to sleep in their vehicles. One mom starts her truck every couple of hours in order to keep her kids warm. The other mom slept with a switchblade in case someone tried to break into her car. Another article reported on a memorial service Wednesday for nine homeless people who died in Wichita this year. Inter-Faith Ministries, the Wichita school district, the Wichita Police Department and other groups and organizations are doing good work in helping people find shelter and permanent housing. But the need is great, and they could use more support. – Phillip Brownlee
