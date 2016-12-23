Sedgwick County Zoo more popular than ever

The Sedgwick County Zoo is setting a new annual attendance record this year. Officials expect more than 700,000 people to have visited the zoo by the end of the year. That would be about 120,000 more people than attended last year and about 50,000 more than the previous record set in 2009. Zoo director Mark Reed, who is about to retire, credits the surge to the arrival of six elephants from Africa and the opening of the Reed Family Elephants of the Zambezi River Valley, the third-largest elephant exhibit in the country. Congratulations to the zoo on the new record, and thanks to Reed for his 37 years of service to our wonderful zoo. – Phillip Brownlee
