Pompeo could be in hot seat at CIA

Assuming he is confirmed, Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, may have an even tougher job than he thought as director of the CIA. President-elect Donald Trump has disparaged the agency and its competence, most recently related to the CIA’s conclusion (which was shared by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security) that Russian hackers attempted to interfere with the U.S. presidential election. Trump also has questioned the value of daily intelligence briefings. “I think Pompeo’s on a bit of a hot seat going into this job,” a former senior CIA official told Roll Call, adding that Pompeo will have to convince Trump that “agency reporting and analysis is both valuable and has integrity to it.” – Phillip Brownlee
