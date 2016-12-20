If able, also donate cash to local charities

Wichitans have been very generous donating toys, coats and other items this holiday season. But cash giving is down. As of last week, the Salvation Army had raised less than half of the $1.7 million goal for its Red Kettle program, and Catholic Charities was only about one-third of the way to its $900,000 goal. If Wichitans are able, they should consider putting some spare coins and cash into a Salvation Army kettle or writing a check to a local charity. Many of these charities rely on holiday donations to pay for programs and ongoing services to those in need. – Phillip Brownlee
