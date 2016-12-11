Another week, more positive news

There was more positive news in The Eagle this week that merits applause. Wichita police Officer Chad Spaulding and his family used their own money to buy supplies and gifts for a family that lost all their possessions in a mobile home fire. “If you have the means, I believe you should do something,” Spaulding said. There were also daily articles about other Wichitans who were helped through Share the Season, a joint project of The Eagle, the Wichita Community Foundation and the Salvation Army to assist people experiencing unforeseen hardships. Another good news story was how ICT S.O.S. has a new home in the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County and a sharpened focus on combating human trafficking. It also was encouraging that area World War II veterans were recognized Wednesday on the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Their service and that tragic day were not forgotten. – Phillip Brownlee
