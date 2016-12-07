Ban bots from buying concert tickets

Granted, it is trivial compared with many other problems facing this country. Nevertheless, it was good that the U.S. Senate passed a bill – sponsored by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas – to prohibit automated software from buying up tickets for theater shows, concerts and sporting events. These “ticket bots” have become so prevalent that it can be difficult to purchase tickets without having to pay scalper prices. Now the Senate needs to tackle the national debt and global warming. – Phillip Brownlee
