Now Consider This

December 7, 2016 5:02 AM

Ban bots from buying concert tickets

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

Granted, it is trivial compared with many other problems facing this country. Nevertheless, it was good that the U.S. Senate passed a bill – sponsored by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas – to prohibit automated software from buying up tickets for theater shows, concerts and sporting events. These “ticket bots” have become so prevalent that it can be difficult to purchase tickets without having to pay scalper prices. Now the Senate needs to tackle the national debt and global warming. – Phillip Brownlee

Related content

Now Consider This

Comments

Videos

Wichita State's early defense helps rout St. Louis 75-45

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos