December 5, 2016 5:01 AM

Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:

▪  Trump To Step Away From Making His Businesses Bankrupt To Focus On Bankrupting Country

▪  Facebook User Verifies Truth Of Article By Carefully Checking It Against Own Preconceived Opinions

▪  Cuban Army Honors Fidel Castro With 21-Gun Firing Squad

▪  Trump Picks El Chapo To Run Drug Enforcement Agency

▪  Obama Finally Fulfills Campaign Promise To Spend One Night In Abandoned Amusement Park

▪  New Report Finds Americans Most Interested In Science When Moon Looks Different Than Usual

