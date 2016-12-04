Another week of good news in Wichita

There continues to be a lot of good news in Wichita and the surrounding area. One of several positive items in The Eagle this past week was that a $6 million federal grant will enable more than 1,000 people in south-central Kansas to receive tuition-free job training in advanced manufacturing and aircraft manufacturing programs. Gov. Sam Brownback also announced a plan, funded by federal and state dollars, to equip every public school in the state with high-speed internet over the next two and a half years. Wesley Healthcare is opening a new $10 million medical facility in Derby, providing that city its first emergency room. Meanwhile, Exploration Place is developing a new “Design, Build, Fly” aviation exhibit, thanks in part to a $1.25 million grant from NASA. Another good thing was the dedication Friday of a new Arkansas River public access point for canoes and kayaks by Old Cowtown Museum. – Phillip Brownlee
