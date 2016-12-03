No surprising Kobach backed unsupported Trump claim

It was embarrassing but not surprising that Secretary of State Kris Kobach endorsed – and may have been the source for – Donald Trump’s unsupported claim that he would have won the popular vote for president if not for all the illegal voters. Kobach pointed to a study released in 2014 that claimed that self-reported noncitizens voted at a rate of 11.3 percent. But that study has been rebutted repeatedly by other election scholars. Even the Cooperative Congressional Election Study, the source of the raw data for the study, disputed the claim, saying the likely percent of noncitizen voters in recent U.S. elections was zero. State and federal judges who have studied the evidence have also rejected Kobach’s claims of significant voter fraud. But that hasn’t stopped Kobach from peddling the claims. – Phillip Brownlee
