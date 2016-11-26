Zoo agreement good for another year

It’s good that the Sedgwick County Commission isn’t changing the Sedgwick County Zoo’s operating agreement – at least for another year. Earlier this year the commission demanded greater representation on the board and executive committee of the Sedgwick County Zoological Society. It also wanted a “non-disparagement clause” that would prohibit the zoo director from doing anything to bring the county “unwanted or unfavorable publicity.” But after Commissioner Karl Peterjohn lost in the Aug. 2 primary – in part because of these demands – the commission backed off. Now the deadline has passed for changing the agreement for 2017. Commission Chairman Jim Howell still wants to change the zoo’s funding agreement, which raises additional concerns. But funding is already set for 2017. The message from the public has been clear: Don’t mess with the zoo. – Phillip Brownlee
