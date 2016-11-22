Now Consider This

November 22, 2016

Recycled water project a win-win-win

Kudos to Spirit AeroSystems and the city of Wichita on their innovative partnership to reclaim recycled water. The project, which was years in development, will allow Spirit to purchase up to 500 million gallons of recycled water per year for use in its manufacturing process. This is water that the city has been discharging into the Arkansas River. It’s a win for Spirit, a win for the city, and a win for Wichita water ratepayers. It’s also an example of how conservation and reclamation can help preserve and extend Wichita’s water supply. – Phillip Brownlee

