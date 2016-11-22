Pompeo a solid choice as CIA director

Congratulations to Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, on being President-elect Donald Trump’s choice as the next CIA director. Though the job will be difficult, Pompeo has the intellect and discipline to be an effective leader of this vast and critical agency.
During his three terms in Congress, Pompeo proved himself to be dedicated and knowledgeable. A member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, Pompeo was especially a quick study on national security issues.
Privacy groups are concerned about Pompeo’s outspoken support for government surveillance programs. Human rights groups worry about whether Pompeo supports Trump’s misguided call for the use of waterboarding. But there is broad agreement that Pompeo is serious and qualified.
If confirmed, Pompeo will be the second Wichitan to serve as CIA director. Robert Gates served two years in the role under President George H.W. Bush.
– Phillip Brownlee
Comments