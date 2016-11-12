Norton will be missed on County Commission

It was disappointing that Tim Norton was not re-elected to the Sedgwick County Commission. During his 16 years on the commission and his time as mayor and a City Council member of Haysville, Norton served this community with care, dedication and integrity. He has been passionate about improving public health, protecting children and boosting quality of life, among other issues. His insights and experience will be missed. Newly elected Michael O’Donnell has vowed to bridge the ideological divide on the commission and improve relations with the city of Wichita. He has big shoes to fill. – Phillip Brownlee
