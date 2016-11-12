One area in which Gov. Sam Brownback has shown positive leadership is preserving the state’s water resources. The Ogallala Aquifer in western Kansas is declining faster than it is recharging, and reservoirs are filling with sediment. In 2013, Brownback called for a 50-year plan to address water issues. Monday and Tuesday, Brownback, along with several state agencies and groups, is hosting a water conference in Manhattan to address the implementation of this vision plan. The conference will feature panel discussions and research presentations. As Brownback noted, “Water is a finite resource, and without further planning and action we will no longer be able to meet our state’s current needs, let alone growth.” – Phillip Brownlee
