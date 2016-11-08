State GOP sinks to new low with mailer

It was hard to imagine that the Kansas Republican Party could sink lower than its recent mailer claiming that ISIS could be your new neighbor. Or its mailer suggesting that Democrat Keith Humphrey of Wichita is a communist collaborator. But then it paid for a mailer in a Kansas House race in Wichita showing a black man’s hand covering a white woman’s mouth. The mailer also included a photo of Democrat Elizabeth Bishop and mug shots of the Carr brothers. Bishop called the mailer “the worst kind of race baiting I have ever seen” and an “absolutely disgusting piece.” Shame on the Kansas GOP. Has it no sense of decency? – Phillip Brownlee
