Kansas worst in nation in new Fed report

The Kansas Department of Commerce stopped producing this summer its quarterly economic report – a report that Gov. Sam Brownback established to measure the success of his economic policies. So how has the state been doing since then? Terribly, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. The Fed bank combines state statistics on nonfarm payroll employment, average hours worked in manufacturing by production workers, unemployment rate, and inflation-adjusted wages and salaries. Kansas’ change in this measurement from July to September was the worst in the nation. Maybe that’s why the Commerce Department stopped producing its report. – Phillip Brownlee
