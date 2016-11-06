Now Consider This

November 6, 2016 5:06 AM

Wichita an ‘amazing place to live’

Sometimes it can take fresh eyes to see the great things Wichita has to offer. SNT Media, a fast-growing internet media company, moved its headquarters here from California. Company leaders praise Wichita for its talented workforce, cultural values, good schools, fabulous airport, inexpensive office space and housing, and overall ease of living – especially compared with Silicon Valley. CEO Kevin Owens loves it here – though has one complaint: Too many Wichitans don’t realize how good it is here and are always apologizing for their city. “Be appreciative of what you are and what you have,” he said. “It’s an amazing place to live.” He’s right. – Phillip Brownlee

