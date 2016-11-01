Is country nearing a tipping point on pot?

Measures are on the ballot next week in nine states – California, Florida, Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Arkansas, Montana and North Dakota – to either ease restrictions on marijuana or legalize it. If all of those measure pass, about one-quarter of the United States will be able to smoke pot legally, McClatchy reported. That will put more pressure on other states to change their marijuana laws. Colorado’s legalization is already having a big impact on Kansas. In some jurisdictions, Kansas law enforcement is no longer enforcing marijuana laws much, The Eagle reported. Attitudes are certainly changing. A recent Pew Research Center poll found that 57 percent of Americans (and 71 percent of those age 18 to 35) support legalization. Wichita voters approved a city ordinance last year to reduce the penalties for marijuana possession (though the Kansas Supreme Court struck down the ordinance on a technicality). – Phillip Brownlee
