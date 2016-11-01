GOP scare tactics are shameful

It’s shameful that the Kansas Republican Party resorted to scare tactics to try to get its candidates elected. It recently sent out a mailer in legislative races in Wichita and elsewhere showing an ISIS fighter holding a machine gun with a message that read: “Have you met the new neighbors?” Muslim groups were understandably upset by the mailings and the implication that they are potential terrorists. Fear and hatred of Muslim immigrants reportedly were what fueled the alleged plot in Garden City to blow up an apartment building where many Somali refugees live. State lawmakers have little role in preventing terrorism, so why would the Kansas GOP even bring up this issue? The same reason it has sent out mailers accusing other candidates of having communist and socialist ties. Because it is easier to scare and distract voters than defend the records of GOP incumbents. – Phillip Brownlee
