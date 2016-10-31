Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ FEC Extends Election By 7 Months To Give Nation Chance To Better Get To Know Candidates
▪ Nation Unsure It Can Tolerate Eight More Days Of Rudy Giuliani
▪ Nation Fears Drug Test Would Reveal Trump Not On Drugs
▪ Obama Hits Record-High Approval Rating Despite Turning Country Into Jobless Crime-Ridden Hellhole
▪ Man Wakes From Coma With Ability To Understand Health Insurance Policy
▪ Cooking Class Instructor Can Already Tell Which Couples Signed Up Based On Marriage Counselor’s Recommendation
