Moran best, Brownback worst in recent poll

Kansans don’t like their state and federal politicians – with one exception. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., was the only politician in a recent SurveyUSA poll, sponsored by KSN, Channel 3, whose favorability rating (54 percent) exceeded his unfavorability (30 percent). Gov. Sam Brownback had the lowest rating, with 22 percent favorable and 69 percent unfavorable. Hillary Clinton wasn’t far behind, with 32 percent favorable and 66 percent unfavorable. Other rankings were President Obama (40 percent favorable, 49 percent unfavorable), Donald Trump (42 percent, 55 percent) and Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. (40 percent, 43 percent). – Phillip Brownlee
