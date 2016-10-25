Service providers struggling to survive after payment change

It takes an average of seven years on a waiting list before Kansans with intellectual and developmental disabilities receive in-home services from the state. Now, because of recent changes in Mediciad reimbursements by the Brownback administration, companies that provide those services are struggling to survive financially – which could lead to even longer waits for services. Cornerstone Supports in Olathe is closing, and its clients are trying to find other service providers, the Kansas Health Institute News Service reported. As the provider network shrinks, it can become more difficult for Kansans with disabilities to live independently, which could end up costing the state more money. – Phillip Brownlee
Comments