October 24, 2016 5:01 AM

Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:

▪  Obama Signs Executive Order Requiring Loser Of Presidential Election To Leave Country

▪  Trump warns Clinton May Rig Election By Getting More Votes

▪  Trump Complains Entire Personality Rigged Against Him

▪  Poll Finds 30% Of Americans Still Undecided Whether To Vote Out Of Fear Or Spite

▪  Chris Wallace Receives Cease-And-Desist Letter From Trump Organization In Middle Of Questioning Candidate About Groping Allegations

