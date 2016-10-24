Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ Obama Signs Executive Order Requiring Loser Of Presidential Election To Leave Country
▪ Trump warns Clinton May Rig Election By Getting More Votes
▪ Trump Complains Entire Personality Rigged Against Him
▪ Poll Finds 30% Of Americans Still Undecided Whether To Vote Out Of Fear Or Spite
▪ Chris Wallace Receives Cease-And-Desist Letter From Trump Organization In Middle Of Questioning Candidate About Groping Allegations
