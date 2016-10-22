Kobach: It depends on the definition of ‘rigged’

It is frustrating but not terribly surprising that Secretary of State Kris Kobach, our state’s top election officer, lent some credence to Donald Trump’s wild and unsubstantiated claim that the presidential election is “rigged.” Kobach, an early endorser and adviser to Trump, said that the elections are not rigged in the sense that “the officials in those states are trying to make that happen.” But he said the election could be stolen because of noncitizen voting – even though there is no evidence this is a significant problem. “Is it a situation where some interests are happy to look the other way when noncitizens are voting? Yes,” Kobach told Politico. “And so, you know, it depends on how you define ‘rigged.’ ” – Phillip Brownlee
Comments