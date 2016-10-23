Public overwhelmingly wants tax exemption repealed

In addition to the defeat of many of their colleagues in the August primaries, recent polling may explain why many GOP state lawmakers are now changing their position on state tax policy. A SurveyUSA poll, sponsored by KSN, Channel 3, found that 68 percent of Kansans support repealing the tax exemption on pass-through business income. In fact, there wasn’t any ideological or demographic category of those surveyed – including “very conservative” – in which more people favored keeping the exemption than favored repealing it. However, more people favored solving the state’s budget shortfalls through additional spending cuts (48 percent) than favored increasing taxes (36 percent).
– Phillip Brownlee
