Kansas’ job numbers keep getting worse

Kansas had 600 fewer seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in September than the previous month, according to a new report from the Kansas Department of Labor. What’s more, the state had 5,900 fewer job in September than it had the previous year. That’s an annual growth rate of -0.4 percent, the sixth worst in the nation. But what about private-sector jobs, which Gov. Sam Brownback emphasizes? That’s even worse, with 6,300 fewer jobs than last year, or a -0.6 percent growth rate. And keep in mind that Brownback set a goal during his re-election campaign of adding 25,000 jobs each year of his second term. So how are we doing nearly two year later? Kansas is up only 500 jobs. – Phillip Brownlee
