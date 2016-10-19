State has its lowest ever infant mortality rate

It is encouraging that Kansas had a significant decline in its infant mortality rate, though it is still tragic that 230 Kansas infants died before their first birthday. The latest federal reports show that Kansas had an infant mortality rate of 5.9 for every 1,000 live births in 2015. That’s its lowest rate ever and a 28 percent improvement since 1996. It’s also slightly less than the 6.0 national average. State officials credit the drop to community-based programs that promote breastfeeding, smoking cessation and safe sleep practices, the Kansas Health Institute News Service reported. Community groups also cite the importance of a family’s access to food, housing and jobs. Keep up the good work. – Phillip Brownlee
