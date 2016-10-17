Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ Putin Cancels Campaign Event With Trump
▪ Trump Surrogate Enjoying Thrill Of Not Knowing What She Going To Be Defending Minute To Minute
▪ Wall Street Executive Tells Friend How Amazing It Is To See Clinton Live
▪ Town Hall Audience Member Asks Clinton To Quickly Pivot Away From His Question And Then State Her Platform
▪ 37 Separate Aneurysms On Verge Of Rupturing Inside Reince Priebus’ Brain
▪ Voter Nostalgically Looks Back At Time He Was Uninformed About Candidates
▪ Scientists Develop New Extra-Sloppy Peach
