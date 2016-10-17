Now Consider This

October 17, 2016 5:01 AM

Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:

▪  Putin Cancels Campaign Event With Trump

▪  Trump Surrogate Enjoying Thrill Of Not Knowing What She Going To Be Defending Minute To Minute

▪  Wall Street Executive Tells Friend How Amazing It Is To See Clinton Live

▪  Town Hall Audience Member Asks Clinton To Quickly Pivot Away From His Question And Then State Her Platform

▪  37 Separate Aneurysms On Verge Of Rupturing Inside Reince Priebus’ Brain

▪  Voter Nostalgically Looks Back At Time He Was Uninformed About Candidates

▪  Scientists Develop New Extra-Sloppy Peach

Now Consider This

