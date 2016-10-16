Allison a finalist for two top education awards

Congratulations to Wichita superintendent John Allison on being named one of nine finalists for the Council of Great City Schools’ Green-Garner Award, which is described as the nation’s top award for urban school education leadership. The winner will be announced later this week in Miami. Allison said in a statement that the recognition is not about him but about the achievements of the district. “I’m fortunate to work with dedicated teachers and staff that do what’s best for our students each and every day,” he said. Allison, who became superintendent of USD 259 in 2009, also is a finalist for the 2016 Kansas Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced Oct. 24. The other two finalists are also from south-central Kansas: Sue Givens of El Dorado and Shellaine Kiblinger of Hutchinson. – Phillip Brownlee
