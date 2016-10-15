Guns on campus and rocket fuel really don’t mix

Many Kansans have concerns about a state law requiring public universities to allow concealed guns on their campuses, effective next July. But nearly everyone likely thinks it nuts to allow guns in labs and other locations on campus that contain pressurized gas cylinders, rocket fuel and other combustible materials. But unless the schools provide security, such as metal detectors or security guards, they can’t ban guns in those locations, according to an opinion issued by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The University of Kansas sought the exception, but Schmidt said state law doesn’t allow it. – Phillip Brownlee
Comments