Dole only former GOP presidential nominee backing Trump

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., dropped his support of Donald Trump after the release of a videotape in which Trump boasted about assaulting women. That means that former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole is the only former GOP presidential nominee who is supporting Trump. Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush haven’t endorsed Trump, and 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney is one of Trump’s harshest critics. “I’ve been a Republican forever,” Dole told the Wall Street Journal. “The party has been very good to me. I’ve had many opportunities as a Republican, and I find it very difficult to desert the party after Trump won 40 percent of the vote in the primary.” As for Trump’s comments, Dole said he shouldn’t have made them but said that “the Clintons aren’t pure either.” – Phillip Brownlee
