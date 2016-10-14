Kris Kobach not chastened by legal losing streak

Secretary of State Kris Kobach has been on an extended legal losing streak, as state and federal courts, including U.S. appeals courts, have issued rulings against his voting laws and policies. The latest setback was when Kobach was found in default status this week for not responding to a lawsuit in federal court. But Kobach was defiant as ever at a meeting last week of the Butler County Republican Party. Kobach said the legal arguments being made against Kansas voting laws are crazy, the Butler County Times-Gazette reported. He also couldn’t believe that the Justice Department wouldn’t defend the U.S. Election Assistance Commission when its director, who used to work with Kobach, tried to allow Kansas to change a federal voter registration form to require proof of citizenship. And he criticized justices on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, where he has appealed another case he lost, as being liberal activists. – Phillip Brownlee
