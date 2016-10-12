‘Disgusting’ comments don’t sway delegation’s support of Trump

Kansas political leaders strongly denounced the comments Donald Trump made in a recently released videotape in which he bragged that his celebrity status allowed him to assault women. Gov. Sam Brownback called the comments “demeaning, inappropriate and unacceptable.” Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said they were “abhorrent,” while Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., described them as “disgusting, discouraging and damaging.” Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, said Trump’s comments were “horrible, offensive and indefensible.” Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Topeka, said the comments were “disgusting, outrageous and wrong on so many levels,” while Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Overland Park, called them “disgusting and offensive.” But unlike some other GOP officials across the country, our leaders are sticking by Trump. – Phillip Brownlee
