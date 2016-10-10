Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ Voters Tuned Into VP Debate To Find Out What Race Would Look Like If This Were Normal Election Year
▪ Mike Pence Trained For Vice Presidential Debate By Hitting Punching Bag With Climate Change Study Taped On Front
▪ Moderator Sternly Issues Final Warning For Tim Kaine To Stop Playing With Microphone
▪ Superstitious Clinton Refusing To Change Her Beliefs Following Hot Streak In Polls
▪ Chris Christie Calls Trump Genius For Plan To Burn Down White House and Collect Insurance
