October 10, 2016 5:03 AM

Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:

▪  Voters Tuned Into VP Debate To Find Out What Race Would Look Like If This Were Normal Election Year

▪  Mike Pence Trained For Vice Presidential Debate By Hitting Punching Bag With Climate Change Study Taped On Front

▪  Moderator Sternly Issues Final Warning For Tim Kaine To Stop Playing With Microphone

▪  Superstitious Clinton Refusing To Change Her Beliefs Following Hot Streak In Polls

▪  Chris Christie Calls Trump Genius For Plan To Burn Down White House and Collect Insurance

