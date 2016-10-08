Kansas voters angry only at certain incumbents

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said the level of voter anger is higher now than it was in 1990, when voters upset over property taxes ousted many state lawmakers. “We have people, and I’m sure it’s happening with both parties, but doors are being slammed in faces,” she told the Lawrence Journal-World. “The one question is: Are you an incumbent? And they’re just angry.” Many voters are angry, as was reflected in the defeat of many conservative incumbents in the August primary. But they aren’t mad at all incumbents or both parties. Local candidates tell The Eagle that the question they are asked is whether they support Gov. Sam Brownback’s policies. If the candidates say “no,” the voters are very friendly. – Phillip Brownlee
