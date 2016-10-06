Doc’s second flight was a great success

Though it wasn’t in the air as long as hoped, the second flight of “Doc” was a great success. The World War II B-29 Superfortress bomber made its first, brief flight in 60 years on July 17. Last Saturday morning, the plane flew for about 52 minutes, hampered only by a landing gear wheel that didn’t fully retract. The pilots were impressed with how well the plane performed and hope to do another flight within the next few weeks. Local volunteers spent more than 350,000 hours over 16 years restoring the plane. The volunteers included people who worked on the original B-29 line in Wichita. Once the flight tests are completed, Doc will become a “flying museum” that will educate and connect today’s and future generations to this history and heritage. – Phillip Brownlee
