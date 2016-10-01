Should ending balance be added to state constitution?

Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, is contemplating an constitutional amendment that would force the state to have budget reserves, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Currently, state law requires an ending balance reserve of 7.5 percent of state expenditures, or about $470 million for this fiscal year. But lawmakers routinely ignore this requirement. The state ended last fiscal year with only about $35 million in reserves, or 0.6 percent. “I think that would be a good thing to toss out next year,” Hawkins said of an amendment. “I’ve got to think the people of Kansas would support that.” – Phillip Brownlee
Comments