Now Consider This

October 3, 2016 5:01 AM

Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

Now Consider This

A forum for nation, state and local issues and opinions.

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:

▪  Trump Threatens To Skip Remaining Debates If Clinton Is There

▪  Hopeless Resignation Receives Massive Post-Debate Bump

▪  Lester Holt Begins Debate By Reminding Audience These Are The Candidates They Chose

▪  More Americans Expected To Self-Medicate Than For Any Other Debate In History

▪  Poll: 89% Of Debate Viewers Tuning In Solely To See Whether Roof Collapses

▪  Gary Johnson Says His Favorite Foreign Leader is Obi-Wan Kenobi

Related content

Now Consider This

Comments

Videos

The half-court shot that won a KU student $10,000

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos