Dubious, bogus and utterly phony headlines

The following satirical headlines come from borowitzreport.com and theonion.com:
▪ Trump Threatens To Skip Remaining Debates If Clinton Is There
▪ Hopeless Resignation Receives Massive Post-Debate Bump
▪ Lester Holt Begins Debate By Reminding Audience These Are The Candidates They Chose
▪ More Americans Expected To Self-Medicate Than For Any Other Debate In History
▪ Poll: 89% Of Debate Viewers Tuning In Solely To See Whether Roof Collapses
▪ Gary Johnson Says His Favorite Foreign Leader is Obi-Wan Kenobi
