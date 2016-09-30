More court setbacks for Kobach

It’s been a bad week for Secretary of State Kris Kobach, but a good week for voting rights in Kansas. Monday, a U.S. appeals court panel ruled that only a federal elections agency – not states such as Kansas – can add a proof-of-citizenship requirement to a federal voter-registration form. Tuesday, Shawnee County District Judge Larry Hendricks extended his previous order requiring Kobach to allow people who registered to vote at the Department of Motor Vehicles but did not provide proof of citizenship to vote in both federal and state elections. Kobach wanted to limit them to voting only in federal races. Then Thursday, Kobach reached an agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union to avoid contempt of court charges. The ACLU accused Kobach of not complying fully with an order by U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson to approve the registrations of people who registered at the DMV without providing proof of citizenship. – Phillip Brownlee
