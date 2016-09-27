Opposition to Medicaid expansion is ‘just politics’

Sandy Praeger, who served 12 years as the state’s insurance commissioner, said there is no logical explanation why Gov. Sam Brownback and some GOP legislators have blocked the expansion of Medicaid in Kansas, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. “It’s just politics,” she said at a forum recently in Topeka. “The need is here, and to be turning our back makes no sense.” Praeger noted that not expanding Medicaid has cost Kansas hospitals an estimated $1.4 billion in federal funding since 2014. In addition to helping hospitals and about 150,000 low-income Kansans, expansion is projected to generate 31,000 jobs, increase household income an average of $640 and drive $100 million in revenue to the state’s general fund, Praeger said. – Phillip Brownlee
