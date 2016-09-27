Brownback says new museum is ‘extraordinary’

It was fitting that Gov. Sam Brownback attended the grand opening Saturday of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. When he was a U.S. senator, Brownback sponsored the legislation to establish this museum, along with longtime museum advocate and civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. Efforts to create the museum had been defeated by Republican lawmakers for 15 years. But in 2003, Brownback and other Republicans got behind the project. “The African-American community has had a particularly difficult road in the United States,” Brownback told the New York Times. “It was time.” In Facebook posts last weekend, Brownback described the museum as “extraordinary” and expressed hope it could help bring national reconciliation. – Phillip Brownlee
