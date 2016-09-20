Wichita well-represented at Paralympics

Congratulations to Wichita State University student Deja Young on winning both the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. She seized the lead early in both races and never let up. Wichita was also well-represented again by Nick Taylor, who won a silver medal in quad doubles tennis. Taylor had won gold medals in the past three Paralympics Games. Liz Willis, who lives near Augusta, didn’t win but ran well in her races, especially considering that she has worn a prosthesis for only five years. Including Nico Hernandez, who won an Olympic bronze medal in boxing, Wichita had a lot to cheer about this summer. – Phillip Brownlee
