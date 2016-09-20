Kansas job numbers keep getting worse

After losing 5,600 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in July, the state lost 2,600 more jobs in August. The state now has 8,300 fewer jobs than it did in August 2015. That’s a job growth rate of -0.6 percent, one of the worst in the nation. The state’s unemployment rate also increased from 4.0 to 4.3 percent – though that is still low and less than the 4.9 percent national rate. Gov. Sam Brownback set a goal of adding 25,000 jobs each year of his second term. At this rate, we may be lucky if we don’t go further in the hole. – Phillip Brownlee
