Koch network launching all-out ground assault

The political network led by Charles and David Koch is shifting its spending away from TV and radio and into “an all-out ground assault for the final stretch to Election Day,” the Hill newspaper reported. The network expects to spend $250 million this election cycle and has a nationwide staff of 1,600 – about 1,200 of whom are in the field across 36 states. The network isn’t backing GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump but is focused on trying to save vulnerable Republican Senate candidates. It plans to deploy its staff to eight battleground states with the goal of personally contacting every one of 5 million voters it identified as “persuadable.” – Phillip Brownlee
