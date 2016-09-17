Kansans give bad reviews of state, local politicians

A new SurveyUSA poll, sponsored by KSN, Channel 3, found that more Kansans have unfavorable opinions of state and national politicians than hold favorable ones. Gov. Sam Brownback led the way in the bad reviews, with 69 percent unfavorable and only 25 percent favorable – a whopping 44 point spread. Hillary Clinton was next (64 percent unfavorable, 34 percent favorable), followed by President Obama (52 percent unfavorable, 46 percent favorable) and Donald Trump (51 percent unfavorable, 45 percent favorable). Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., was barely underwater, with 43 percent unfavorable and 42 percent favorable. Only Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., had positive numbers in the survey, with 52 percent favorable and 32 percent unfavorable. – Phillip Brownlee
