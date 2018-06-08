KC-46 reinforces Air Force’s strength

If you were somehow able to recruit the iconic “Star Wars: character Han Solo into the U.S. military, he’d probably be assigned to an Air Force tanker or airlift squadron. Luke Skywalker, on the other hand, would certainly be a fighter pilot or in Special Forces.
But Skywalker and the rest of his Rebel Alliance troops could get little done without Solo and his deliveries of supplies and fuel, however unconventional the methods.
Solo delivers hope, relief, and resolve, much like today’s Air Force mobility troops, who underpin the American military’s lethality and, when need arises, are a finely tuned instrument of diplomacy delivering disaster relief and enabling humanitarian assistance around the world.
Even in the movies, an old saying rings true: logistics wins wars.
For the foreseeable future, American success in warfare will depend in large part on refueling tankers and cargo planes – they are arguably one of a handful of assets and capabilities that allows the United States to remain a global power.
That advantage is not assured forever. Many tankers built in the 1960s and ’70s need to be replaced by the new KC-46 aerial refueler being built by Boeing. World-class teams reload and that is exactly what the Air Force is doing.
The first installation slated to receive the KC-46, Wichita’s McConnell Air Force Base, readily shows evidence it is prepared and ready for the new refueling tanker. Equally visible was community support for the mission.
Air Force tankers have been the workhorse of the current war. More than 40 percent of all Air Force sorties flown in the war against ISIS are flown by tankers.
Timely global reach and persistence relies on the tanker force. Getting the KC-46 adds to America’s military might and ability to help those in need.
While moments of discovery are part of the aircraft development and testing process, Airmen are relying on Boeing’s ingenuity to deliver a capability America deserves. The sooner a capable KC-46 is delivered, the more lethal America becomes and remains. While the aging legacy fleet continues to ensure America is always there, the KC-46 represents the future.
It is critical that each mission partner — the Armed Forces, industry, and civics — continues to do its part to ensure a game-changing capability is delivered.
Like Han Solo the first time he flew, airmen look forward to learning what the aircraft is truly capable of achieving.
If the past is any guide, the aircraft will appear in theaters of operation for many decades, strengthening the force, and ensuring America is always there well into the future.
Col. Christopher Karns is Air Mobility Command public affairs director for the U.S. Air Force.
