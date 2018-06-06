Eisenhower museum needs support

One year from Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and a unique opportunity to celebrate the man from Abilene who bore responsibility for that world-changing event: Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was our nation’s first five-star general and a World War II hero. He went on to become president and a world statesman for peace.
Ike’s story is the American story. He grew up under modest circumstances in Abilene, excelled at football, graduated from West Point, led us to victory in World War II and was devoted to public service.
During his eight years in the Oval Office, he increased prosperity throughout the nation, addressed school desegregation, ended the Korean conflict, made it possible for every school child to be inoculated against polio, initiated America’s interstate highway system, launched NASA and promoted “Atoms for Peace” in the nuclear age. Honoring him and championing his relevance today is the mission of the Eisenhower Foundation in Abilene.
Ike’s story connects with our story through his friendship with J.C. Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards. Hall greatly admired the president. In the 1950s, Hall joined with Harry Darby and Gov. Edward F. Arn to raise funds to build the Eisenhower Library and Museum in Abilene. What began as a tribute to then-Gen. Eisenhower and World War II veterans went on to honor Ike’s presidency. A letter President Eisenhower wrote to Hall in 1953 included this goal for the museum: “ … to advance the principles and understanding of good citizenship in American youth.”
In 2017, The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and boyhood home were voted the best attraction in Kansas by USA Today readers. Seeing the dining room table on which D-Day was planned is awe-inspiring. However, Ike’s story needs to be told in a way that contemporary audiences can more fully appreciate.
Thanks to the “Dwight D. Eisenhower: A Legacy of Leadership” campaign, the Museum’s exhibits are being renewed and Ike’s inspirational example will be realized through new interactive displays. Galleries will be updated to reflect current research and modern museum standards. The Museum is closed for renovation, with a grand re-opening planned to coincide with the 75th anniversary of D-Day next year.
The Hall Family Foundation made a rare commitment of financial support for a project outside of greater Kansas City, partly in recognition of J.C.’s friendship with the president, but also to express our belief that Ike’s life holds continuing relevance for future generations. If you would like to show your support, honor this iconic Kansas statesman or become a part of the celebration, more information is available at eisenhowerfoundation.net.
Bill Hall is president of the Hall Family Foundation.
