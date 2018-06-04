Right to Try law a solid victory for President Trump

When burdensome governmental regulations torch our individual liberties and impede social progress, they should be met with a sledgehammer – not a scalpel.
This is particularly true where the terminally ill are concerned. And while the Food and Drug Administration has an important role in regulating most every aspect of the $275 billion prescription drug industry, including efficacy and safety, its authority should run subordinate to the rights of terminally ill citizens to experiment with potentially life-saving drugs that have not yet cleared the regulatory process.
Patients assume the risks, but it becomes a risk-free proposition when there is nothing left to lose. If there is any chance whatsoever that a drug will work, patients should at least have the right to try.
Armed with this proposition and the support of Americans for Prosperity and other conservative think tanks, President Trump and other Republican leaders began prioritizing passage of a “Right to Try” bill that would make it easier for terminally ill patients to bypass the FDA in accessing experimental drugs not yet approved by the agency.
The legislation passed through Congress with limited support from Democrats, and last week, Trump signed it into law. Patients will hopefully now be able to access drugs that have gone through a small-scale clinical trial directly from manufacturers.
Since his inauguration, Trump has prowled the regulatory pastures with his sledgehammer in tow, but his victories in Congress have been relatively sparse, and he’s mainly relied on executive orders and memoranda – signing 65 executive orders and 42 presidential memoranda during his first 15 months in office. Right to Try was a solid victory for the president, but unsurprisingly, the legislation has its detractors.
Rather than casting it off as bad policy, however, the bill’s critics have mostly posited that it is unproductive and unnecessary, and that terminally ill patients can achieve the same result in going through the FDA directly.
FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb has fallen well short of embracing the legislation, only offering equivocal statements regarding the FDA’s intent to comply, and telling lawmakers that the FDA authorizes 99 percent of all requests for access to experimental therapies. Opponents also note that the law does not ensure that manufacturers will provide the drug, or that insurance companies will cover the cost.
Roughly 38 states have already passed similar laws, including Indiana, where Vice President Mike Pence was a champion of the legislation. Kansas has not joined the ranks at this stage, however – HB 2022, which would have established the Right to Try Act, was introduced and referred to the Health and Human Services Committee in 2017, but ultimately died in the same committee last month.
Opponents again claim that the state-enacted Right to Try laws have been largely unproductive, and that the reported instances of a patient receiving an otherwise-unavailable drug are rare.
Some of the criticism about Right to Try policy may ultimately be true, but Trump was right to try it. Even if the measure ends up being more symbolic than it is tangibly productive, it has torn down yet another overaggressive governmental regulation, and has placed the onus on drug makers to proactively assist the patients they serve.
While access to experimental drugs was formerly walled off by FDA regulations, direct pressure can now be placed on these multibillion-dollar companies to make the drugs accessible, and this is likely the next step in the process.
In the meantime, Trump should keep his sledgehammer in tow.
Blake Shuart is a Wichita attorney.
